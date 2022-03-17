Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Short Interest Up 18.4% in February

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nkarta by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $19,409,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nkarta by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 631,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 94,678 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nkarta by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nkarta by 851.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 209,133 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nkarta stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $341.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.14. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78.
About Nkarta
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
