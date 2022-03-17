Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Dividend of $1.00 (OTCMKTS:NOBH)

Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBHGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

NOBH stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Nobility Homes has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter. Nobility Homes had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

About Nobility Homes (Get Rating)

Nobility Homes, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of manufactured and modular homes through retail sales centers in Florida. It also sells its manufactured homes on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities. The firm is also involved in real properties investment; and provides insurance and financial services.

