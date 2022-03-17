Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.54.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67.
Northland Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.
