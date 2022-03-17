Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 42,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,646. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

