Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 42,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,646. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Northwest Pipe (Get Rating)
Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.
