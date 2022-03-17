Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Update

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novan by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NOVN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67. Novan has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $63.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.04.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novan will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Novan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

