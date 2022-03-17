Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NTR opened at $93.82 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.68.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nutrien by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after buying an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after acquiring an additional 170,619 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after acquiring an additional 463,987 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

