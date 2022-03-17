Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NTR opened at $93.82 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.68.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nutrien by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after buying an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after acquiring an additional 170,619 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after acquiring an additional 463,987 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.
Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
