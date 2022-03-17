Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.
Shares of NTR stock traded up $3.96 on Thursday, hitting $97.78. 453,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.
About Nutrien (Get Rating)
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
