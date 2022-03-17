Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $3.96 on Thursday, hitting $97.78. 453,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

