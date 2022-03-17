Oasis Petroleum Inc. to Issue Dividend of $3.00 (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $145.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $158.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.01.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.