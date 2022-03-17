Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $59.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

