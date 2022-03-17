Offshift Reaches Market Cap of $33.62 Million (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $6.91 or 0.00016951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $33.62 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,805.87 or 1.00135137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00069396 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00021243 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001843 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.34 or 0.00265863 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

