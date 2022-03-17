OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Director Cavan M. Redmond Acquires 40,000 Shares

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) Director Cavan M. Redmond bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. OncoCyte Co. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.83.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OCX. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in OncoCyte by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 70,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 215,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 483,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OncoCyte by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 153,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

