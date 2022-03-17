One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OSS stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,634. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

