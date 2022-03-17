One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of OSS stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,634. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $8.18.
About One Stop Systems (Get Rating)
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.
