OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives $9.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $587,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $4,342,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 2,455.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 271,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $2,694,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $2,249,000. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $506.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

