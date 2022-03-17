OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Financial Survey

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of OneSpan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of OneSpan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OneSpan and IonQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan $214.48 million 2.43 -$30.58 million ($0.77) -16.90 IonQ N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A

IonQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneSpan.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OneSpan and IonQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan 0 1 4 0 2.80 IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67

OneSpan currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.59%. IonQ has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 93.83%. Given OneSpan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OneSpan is more favorable than IonQ.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpan and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan -14.26% -10.97% -7.33% IonQ N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

OneSpan has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OneSpan beats IonQ on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneSpan Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

IonQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

IonQ Inc. provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

