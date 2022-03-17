Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.320-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.89 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.670 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Shares of OPRT opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $443.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.