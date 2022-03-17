Oppenheimer Trims McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Target Price to $280.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $238.14 on Monday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.17. The firm has a market cap of $177.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,976,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 168,314 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,120,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

