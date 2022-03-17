Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.84. Approximately 41,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 204,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$203.00 million and a P/E ratio of -45.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69.

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Opsens Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

