Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 231.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.64. 1,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,197. The stock has a market cap of $369.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.88. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

