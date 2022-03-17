OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.12.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at C$1.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.65 and a 12 month high of C$5.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.48. The stock has a market cap of C$570.53 million and a PE ratio of -5.23.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.64 million.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

