Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.81. Origin Bancorp posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 370.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBNK opened at $44.63 on Monday. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

