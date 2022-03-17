Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Up 22.9% in February

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ORKLY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 51,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,140. Orkla ASA has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Orkla ASA from 74.00 to 76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orkla ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Orkla ASA (Get Rating)

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.