Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating) fell 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.35 ($0.08). 2,541,398 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 781,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76. The stock has a market cap of £2.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.62.
Osirium Technologies Company Profile (LON:OSI)
