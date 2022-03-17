OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Announces $0.18 Dividend

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. OTC Markets Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

