OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

OTCMKTS OTCM opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $693.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $63.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

