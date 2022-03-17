OTCMKTS:LOWLF (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OTCMKTS:LOWLF (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LOWLF traded up 0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.28. 211,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,000. OTCMKTS:LOWLF has a fifty-two week low of 0.23 and a fifty-two week high of 1.74.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of OTCMKTS:LOWLF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Lowell Farms, Inc operates as a cannabis company. It owns, managers, and operates cultivation, extraction, distribution, and manufacturing facilities. The firm’s brands include Cypress Cannabis, House Weed, Kaizen, Altai, Acme Elixirs, and Moon. The company was founded by Robert Weakley and Mark Ainsworth in October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

