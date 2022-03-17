Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 3,631 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 3,631 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $144,404.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $869,800.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.98. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93.

OM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.