Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 3,631 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 3,631 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $144,404.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $869,800.00.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00.
Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.98. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.
Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
