Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Issues Earnings Results

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 759,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 144.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 112,266 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 38,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

