PAC Protocol (PAC) Tops One Day Volume of $64,108.00

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $19.66 million and approximately $64,108.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003427 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 168.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,288,173,748 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

