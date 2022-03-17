Pachira Investments Inc. Sells 88,815 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pachira Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,076,000 after buying an additional 221,653 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,532 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72.

