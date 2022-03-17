PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Cut to $49.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $66.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of PD opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $49,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.