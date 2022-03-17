Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Par Pacific stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $707.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.55.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $255,095.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 925,863 shares of company stock worth $14,073,123. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73,894 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Par Pacific by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after buying an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,162,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after buying an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $18,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

