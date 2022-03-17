Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Update

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 569,300 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 467,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days.

PRMRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 3.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.80%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

