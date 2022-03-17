Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 162.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Pardes Biosciences stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Pardes Biosciences has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $17.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDS. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $8,185,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,229,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $85,571,000. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,000.

Pardes Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discover and develop novel oral drug candidates while reimagining the patient journey to access these medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes PBI-0451, is being developed as a direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

