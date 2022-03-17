Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 162.77% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
Pardes Biosciences stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Pardes Biosciences has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $17.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67.
About Pardes Biosciences (Get Rating)
Pardes Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discover and develop novel oral drug candidates while reimagining the patient journey to access these medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes PBI-0451, is being developed as a direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, the virus responsible for COVID-19.
