Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Update

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 721,500 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the February 13th total of 551,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,587 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 338,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 112,702 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.37 million, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

