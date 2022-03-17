Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) PT Lowered to $15.50

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.36. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $193.28 million, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

