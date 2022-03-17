Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Releases Earnings Results

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Park-Ohio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PKOH stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 38,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,685. The firm has a market cap of $193.28 million, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -384.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 12.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 70.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

About Park-Ohio (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.