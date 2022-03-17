Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

PSN traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.85. 883,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,664. Parsons has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Parsons by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,168,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,622,000 after buying an additional 188,291 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,739,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after buying an additional 72,787 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $52,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Parsons by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,221,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Parsons by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 124,805 shares during the period.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

