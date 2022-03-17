PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Announces Earnings Results

PARTS iD (NYSE:ID – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE ID opened at $1.75 on Thursday. PARTS iD has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ID. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PARTS iD by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PARTS iD by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

