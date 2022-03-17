Patrick Joseph Doran Acquires 45,000 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) EVP Patrick Joseph Doran purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

