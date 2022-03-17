PAYCENT Trading Up 22.3% Over Last Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (PYN) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $35,000.03 and $16.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PAYCENT

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

