Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $433.21.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE:PAYC traded up $15.89 on Thursday, hitting $343.11. 615,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $283.91 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.66.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.