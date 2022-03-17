Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up about 1.1% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 227.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,123,000 after buying an additional 1,396,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $11.01 on Thursday, hitting $208.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,278,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,603. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.13 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.