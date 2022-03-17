Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,563 iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $437,000.

Shares of EPHE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.63. 173,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,265. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $33.66.

