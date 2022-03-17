Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,437 shares of company stock valued at $603,465,070 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

TSLA traded up $31.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $871.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,931,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,010,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $906.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $932.67. The company has a market cap of $875.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

