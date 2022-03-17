Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:PEB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.79. 64,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEB. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at about $287,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

