Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51 million-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.87 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

Shares of PNR opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pentair has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.