Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $32.77. 83,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after acquiring an additional 67,121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,325,000 after acquiring an additional 99,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55,359 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 436,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

