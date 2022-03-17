Peoples Financial Services CORP. Buys 200 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,055,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,283,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,498,000 after purchasing an additional 481,123 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,379,000 after purchasing an additional 858,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,628,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $59.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%.

