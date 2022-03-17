Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 125 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.0% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American Express by 102.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $150,638,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $180.61 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $135.13 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.52. The company has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Stephens lifted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

