Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

PFMT traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.34. 527,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,887. Performant Financial has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.80 million, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of -0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 40,899 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $84,251.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 24,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $48,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,334,053 shares of company stock worth $2,762,642 and have sold 157,260 shares worth $343,753. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 62,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 26,027.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

